#1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
Amy Sussman // Getty Images for Coachella
1946: ‘Prisoner of Love’ by Perry Como
1947: ‘Near You’ by Francis Craig
1948: ‘Twelfth Street Rag’ by Pee Wee Hunt
1949: ‘Riders in the Sky’ by Vaughn Monroe Orchestra
1950: ‘Goodnight, Irene’ by Gordon Jenkins and The Weavers
1951: ‘Too Young’ by Nat King Cole
1952: ‘Blue Tango’ by Leroy Anderson
1953: ‘Song from Moulin Rouge’ by Percy Faith
1954: ‘Little Things Mean a Lot’ by Kitty Kallen
1955: ‘Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White’ by Pérez Prado
1956: ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ by Elvis Presley
1957: ‘All Shook Up’ by Elvis Presley
1958: ‘Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)’ by Domenico Modugno
1959: ‘The Battle of New Orleans’ by Johnny Horton
1960: ‘Theme from A Summer Place’ by Percy Faith
1961: ‘Tossin’ and Turnin” by Bobby Lewis
1962: ‘Stranger on the Shore’ by Mr. Acker Bilk
1963: ‘Sugar Shack’ by Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs
1964: ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles
1965: ‘Wooly Bully’ by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs
1966: ‘Ballad of the Green Berets’ by S/Sgt. Barry Sadler
1967: ‘To Sir, With Love’ by Lulu
1968: ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles
1969: ‘Sugar’ by The Archies
1970: ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ by Simon and Garfunkel
1971: ‘Joy to the World’ by Three Dog Night
1972: ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ by Roberta Flack
1973: ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn
1974: ‘The Way We Were’ by Barbra Streisand
1975: ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’ by Captain and Tennille
1976: ‘Silly Love Songs’ by Wings
1977: ‘Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)’ by Rod Stewart
1978: ‘Shadow Dancing’ by Andy Gibb
1979: ‘My Sharona’ by The Knack
1980: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie
1981: ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ by Kim Carnes
1982: ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John
1983: ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police
1984: ‘When Doves Cry’ by Prince
1985: ‘Careless Whisper’ by Wham!
1986: ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ by Dionne and Friends
1987: ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles
1988: ‘Faith’ by George Michael
1989: ‘Look Away’ by Chicago
1990: ‘Hold On’ by Wilson Phillips
1991: ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’ by Bryan Adams
1992: ‘End of the Road’ by Boyz II Men
1993: ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston
1994: ‘The Sign’ by Ace of Base
1995: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ by Coolio featuring L.V.
1996: ‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ by Los del Río
1997: ”Candle in the Wind 1997′ and ‘Something About the Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John
1998: ‘Too Close’ by Next
1999: ‘Believe’ by Cher
2000: ‘Breathe’ by Faith Hill
2001: ‘Hanging by a Moment’ by Lifehouse
2002: ‘How You Remind Me’ by Nickelback
2003: ‘In da Club’ by 50 Cent
2004: ‘Yeah!’ by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
2005: ‘We Belong Together’ by Mariah Carey
2006: ‘Bad Day’ by Daniel Powter
2007: ‘Irreplaceable’ by Beyoncé
2008: ‘Low’ by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
2009: ‘Boom Boom Pow’ by The Black Eyed Peas
2010: ‘Tik Tok’ by Kesha
2011: ‘Rolling in the Deep’ by Adele
2012: ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ by Gotye featuring Kimbra
2013: ‘Thrift Shop’ by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
2014: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams
2015: ‘Uptown Funk’ by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
2016: ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber
2017: ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran
2018: ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake
2019: ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2020: ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd
