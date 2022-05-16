Best Bob Dylan albums of all time
Harry Thompson/Evening Standard // Getty Images
Columbia
Columbia
#25. Good As I Been To You (1992)
Black and white picture of Bob Dylan looking up against a blue background.
Columbia
#24. Shot Of Love (1981)
Explosion of colors with the title of the album in the middle.
Columbia
#23. Together Through Life (2009)
A man and woman in the backseat of a car lying down kissing.
CBS
#22. Infidels (1983)
Close-up of Bob Dylan’s face with facial hair and sunglasses.
Columbia
#21. Slow Train Coming (1979)
Black and white drawing of a train coming as the tracks are being built.
Columbia
#20. New Morning (1970)
Cream colored cover with close-up of Bob Dylan.
Columbia
#19. Tempest (2012)
Red photograph of the head of a sculpture of a woman with neon red writing of the album name over the image.
Asylum Records
#18. Planet Waves (1974)
Abstract black and white drawing of three men.
Columbia
#17. Rough And Rowdy Ways (2020)
People dressed up and dancing near a jukebox.
Columbia
#16. Street Legal (1978)
Bob Dylan at the bottom of a set of stairs looking around a corner.
Columbia
#15. Bob Dylan (1962)
Close-up of a young Bob Dylan with the top of his guitar standing up.
Columbia
#14. Modern Times (2006)
Black and white image of city lights in background and a classic car in fast blurry motion.
CBS
#13. Oh Mercy (1989)
Painting on brick wall of woman and man.
Columbia
#12. Love And Theft (2001)
Black and white of Bob Dylan with red writing.
Columbia
#11. Another Side Of Bob Dylan (1964)
Bob Dylan in black and white standing with one leg up on something.
Columbia
#10. Nashville Skyline (1969)
Bob Dylan looking down and smiling with a hat on holding a guitar.
Columbia
#9. John Wesley Harding (1967)
Black and white photograph of a squinting Dylan flanked by brothers Luxman and Purna Das, two Bengali Bauls, Indian musicians and Charlie Joy, a local stonemason and carpenter.
Columbia
#8. Time Out Of Mind (1997)
Blurry black and white image of Dylan playing guitar in a recording studio.
Columbia
#7. The Times They Are A-Changin’ (1964)
Black and white of Dylan with thick black font of album name.
CBS
#6. Desire (1976)
Bob Dylan looking away smiling wearing a cowboy hat, scarf and fur collared coat.
Columbia
#5. The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963)
Bob Dylan walking arm in arm with a woman down the street.
Columbia
#4. Bringing It All Back Home (1965)
Looking through a lens at Bob Dylan and a woman in front of a fireplace.
Columbia
#3. Blood On The Tracks (1975)
Abstract side view of Bob Dylan with shaggy hair and sunglasses.
Columbia
#2. Blonde On Blonde (1966)
Blurry image of Bob Dylan.
Columbia
#1. Highway 61 Revisited (1965)
A young Bob Dylan seated with a man holding a camera behind him.
