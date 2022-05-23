Skip to Content
Biggest cities in California 150 years ago


Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Busy street scene on Market Street in San Francisco


Library of Congress

#24. Washington, Alameda County

Street scene with general store


Andreas Larsen Dahl/Wisconsin Historical Society // Getty Images

#23. San Bernardino, San Bernadino County

Men and boys stand in front of a wagon shop


Carson Brothers/Buyenlarge // Getty Images

#22. Cache Creek, Yolo County

People and horses standing in front of a rural building with a sign


Camerique/ClassicStock // Getty Images

#21. Pajaro, Santa Cruz County

Horse drawn milk wagon in front of stores


Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images

#20. Gilroy, Santa Clara County

Rural farm machinery store with wagons and people


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#19. Eden, Alameda County

People standing in front of a general store with painted signs


Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images

#18. San José, Santa Clara County

Two story wooden building with porch and people in rural town.


Alexander Alland, Sr./Corbis via Getty Images

#17. Santa Clara, Santa Clara County

Blacksmith shoeing a horse


Carleton E. Watkins/Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

#16. Chico, Butte County

Group of people sitting on porch


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#15. Napa, Napa County

Group of children pose with their teacher outside schoolhouse


Camerique/ClassicStock // Getty Images

#14. Nevada, Nevada County

Group of six sitting at outdoor picnic


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#13. Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County

Doctor making medical rounds in horse buggy.


Detroit Publishing Company // Library of Congress

#12. Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County

Large trees shading dirt road on residential street


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#11. Petaluma, Sonoma County

Farrier shoeing a horse with blacksmith and two other men standing nearby.


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#10. 3, Contra Costa County

Men on steps of rural General Store


Bettmann // Getty Images

#9. Marysville, Yuba County

Waiters and waitresses pose for a group picture


Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images

#8. Los Angeles, Los Angeles County

Horse and wagon outside general store


Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images

#7. Vallejo, Solano County

Group of young women out for a trip in a horse drawn Surrey


Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images

#6. Grass Valley, Nevada County

Man standing in door of ice cream parlor


Vintage Images // Getty Images

#5. San José, Santa Clara County

Postman delivers mail by horsedrawn carriage


American Stock/ClassicStock // Getty Images

#4. Stockton, San Joaquin County

Men standing next to horse drawn carriages in front of shops


Chicago History Museum // Getty Images

#3. Oakland, Alameda County

Men and women sitting with bicycles in park.


H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock // Getty Images

#2. Sacramento, Sacramento County

Woman seated in horse drawn carriage with three people standing


Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

#1. San Francisco, San Francisco County

