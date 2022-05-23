Biggest cities in California 150 years ago
#24. Washington, Alameda County
Street scene with general store
Andreas Larsen Dahl/Wisconsin Historical Society // Getty Images
#23. San Bernardino, San Bernadino County
Men and boys stand in front of a wagon shop
Carson Brothers/Buyenlarge // Getty Images
#22. Cache Creek, Yolo County
People and horses standing in front of a rural building with a sign
Camerique/ClassicStock // Getty Images
#21. Pajaro, Santa Cruz County
Horse drawn milk wagon in front of stores
Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images
#20. Gilroy, Santa Clara County
Rural farm machinery store with wagons and people
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#19. Eden, Alameda County
People standing in front of a general store with painted signs
Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images
#18. San José, Santa Clara County
Two story wooden building with porch and people in rural town.
Alexander Alland, Sr./Corbis via Getty Images
#17. Santa Clara, Santa Clara County
Blacksmith shoeing a horse
Carleton E. Watkins/Bettmann Archive via Getty Images
#16. Chico, Butte County
Group of people sitting on porch
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#15. Napa, Napa County
Group of children pose with their teacher outside schoolhouse
Camerique/ClassicStock // Getty Images
#14. Nevada, Nevada County
Group of six sitting at outdoor picnic
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#13. Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County
Doctor making medical rounds in horse buggy.
Detroit Publishing Company // Library of Congress
#12. Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County
Large trees shading dirt road on residential street
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#11. Petaluma, Sonoma County
Farrier shoeing a horse with blacksmith and two other men standing nearby.
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#10. 3, Contra Costa County
Men on steps of rural General Store
Bettmann // Getty Images
#9. Marysville, Yuba County
Waiters and waitresses pose for a group picture
Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images
#8. Los Angeles, Los Angeles County
Horse and wagon outside general store
Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images
#7. Vallejo, Solano County
Group of young women out for a trip in a horse drawn Surrey
Minnesota Historical Society/Corbis via Getty Images
#6. Grass Valley, Nevada County
Man standing in door of ice cream parlor
Vintage Images // Getty Images
#5. San José, Santa Clara County
Postman delivers mail by horsedrawn carriage
American Stock/ClassicStock // Getty Images
#4. Stockton, San Joaquin County
Men standing next to horse drawn carriages in front of shops
Chicago History Museum // Getty Images
#3. Oakland, Alameda County
Men and women sitting with bicycles in park.
H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock // Getty Images
#2. Sacramento, Sacramento County
Woman seated in horse drawn carriage with three people standing
Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
#1. San Francisco, San Francisco County
Busy street scene on Market Street in San Francisco
