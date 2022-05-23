

Biggest cities in California 150 years ago

Busy street scene on Market Street in San Francisco



#24. Washington, Alameda County

Street scene with general store



#23. San Bernardino, San Bernadino County

Men and boys stand in front of a wagon shop



#22. Cache Creek, Yolo County

People and horses standing in front of a rural building with a sign



#21. Pajaro, Santa Cruz County

Horse drawn milk wagon in front of stores



#20. Gilroy, Santa Clara County

Rural farm machinery store with wagons and people



#19. Eden, Alameda County

People standing in front of a general store with painted signs



#18. San José, Santa Clara County

Two story wooden building with porch and people in rural town.



#17. Santa Clara, Santa Clara County

Blacksmith shoeing a horse



#16. Chico, Butte County

Group of people sitting on porch



#15. Napa, Napa County

Group of children pose with their teacher outside schoolhouse



#14. Nevada, Nevada County

Group of six sitting at outdoor picnic



#13. Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County

Doctor making medical rounds in horse buggy.



#12. Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County

Large trees shading dirt road on residential street



#11. Petaluma, Sonoma County

Farrier shoeing a horse with blacksmith and two other men standing nearby.



#10. 3, Contra Costa County

Men on steps of rural General Store



#9. Marysville, Yuba County

Waiters and waitresses pose for a group picture



#8. Los Angeles, Los Angeles County

Horse and wagon outside general store



#7. Vallejo, Solano County

Group of young women out for a trip in a horse drawn Surrey



#6. Grass Valley, Nevada County

Man standing in door of ice cream parlor



#5. San José, Santa Clara County

Postman delivers mail by horsedrawn carriage



#4. Stockton, San Joaquin County

Men standing next to horse drawn carriages in front of shops



#3. Oakland, Alameda County

Men and women sitting with bicycles in park.



#2. Sacramento, Sacramento County

Woman seated in horse drawn carriage with three people standing



#1. San Francisco, San Francisco County

