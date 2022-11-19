

Canva

Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Arizona using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Arizona.

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Arizona



Canva

#18. Wood Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 37 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 1.1 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)

— #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)

— #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)



Canva

#16. Hooded Merganser (tie)

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 74 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 79,255

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)

— #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)

— #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)

— #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)



Canva

#16. Ruddy Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 74 (0.6% of national harvest)

– National: 12,252

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)

— #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)

— #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)

— #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)



Canva

#13. Canvasback (tie)

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 111 (0.2% of national harvest)

– National: 61,321

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)

— #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)

— #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)

— #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)



Canva

#13. Lesser Scaup (tie)

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 111 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 132,322

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)

— #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)

— #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)

— #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)

— #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)

You may also like: Where people in Arizona are moving to most



Canva

#13. Bufflehead

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 111 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 180,897

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)

— #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)

— #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)

— #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)



Canva

#12. Redhead

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 333 (0.5% of national harvest)

– National: 72,176

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)

— #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)

— #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)

— #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)

— #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)



Canva

#11. Ross’ Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 343 (0.5% of national harvest)

– National: 75,764

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 19,773 (26.1% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 12,063 (15.9%)

— #3. North Dakota: 7,852 (10.4%)

— #4. Arkansas: 7,749 (10.2%)

— #5. Washington: 7,083 (9.3%)



Canva

#10. Canada Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 687 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 1.8 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)

— #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)

— #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)

— #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)



Canva

#9. Northern Pintail

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 702 (0.2% of national harvest)

– National: 385,219

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)

— #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)

— #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)

— #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Arizona



Canva

#8. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 887 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 841,091

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)

— #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)

— #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)

— #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)



Canva

#7. Gadwall

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 1,146 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 827,555

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)

— #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)

— #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)

— #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)



Canva

#6. Ring-necked Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 1,442 (0.4% of national harvest)

– National: 365,154

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)

— #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)

— #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)

— #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)



Canva

#5. Northern Shoveler

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 1,516 (0.3% of national harvest)

– National: 470,613

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)

— #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)

— #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)

— #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)



Canva

#4. Snow Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 1,717 (0.6% of national harvest)

– National: 281,785

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 34,316 (12.2%)

— #3. North Dakota: 32,195 (11.4%)

— #4. Texas: 25,222 (9.0%)

— #5. Washington: 21,135 (7.5%)

You may also like: Arizona is the #5 state with the fewest people living near toxic release facilities



Canva

#3. Wigeon

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 2,107 (0.4% of national harvest)

– National: 598,299

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)

— #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)

— #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)

— #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)



Canva

#2. Mallard

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 2,292 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 2.5 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)

— #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)

— #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)

— #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)



Canva

#1. Green-winged Teal

2021 estimated harvest

– Arizona: 3,290 (0.2% of national harvest)

– National: 1.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)

— #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)

— #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)

— #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)