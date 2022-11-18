

Canva

Most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 61 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona



Canva

#41. hummingbird sp. (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#41. White-throated Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%



Canva

#41. Townsend’s Solitaire (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 19%

— #2. New Mexico: 12%

— #3. Colorado: 11%

— #4. Utah: 4%

— #5. Idaho: 3%



Canva

#41. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%



Canva

#41. Rock Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Arizona



Canva

#41. House Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 7%

— #2. Florida: 6%

— #3. Texas: 3%

— #4. Arizona: 2%

— #4. California: 2%



Canva

#41. Broad-tailed Hummingbird (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#41. Bridled Titmouse (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#41. Black-tailed Gnatcatcher (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#41. American Kestrel

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 8%

— #2. Arizona: 2%

— #2. New Mexico: 2%

You may also like: Famous actors from Arizona



Canva

#37. Rufous-crowned Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%

— #1. Texas: 2%



Hayley Crews // Shutterstock

#37. Juniper Titmouse (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Idaho: 3%

— #3. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#37. Bewick’s Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 23%

— #2. Washington: 19%

— #3. Texas: 13%

— #4. Oklahoma: 12%

— #5. Oregon: 10%



Canva

#37. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%



Canva

#36. Brewer’s Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Arizona



Canva

#35. Mexican Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 3.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#34. Common Ground Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 4.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 8%

— #3. South Carolina: 7%

— #3. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Alabama: 3%



Canva

#32. Western Bluebird (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 5.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. California: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#32. Scaled Quail

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 5.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 2%

— #1. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#31. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 5.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

You may also like: Least educated counties in Arizona



Canva

#27. Rufous-winged Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 3%



Canva

#27. Red-naped Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 3%

— #2. New Mexico: 2%



Canva

#27. Orange-crowned Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 8%

— #2. California: 7%

— #3. Arizona: 3%

— #4. Florida: 2%

— #5. Tennessee: 1%



Canva

#27. Lark Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 3%

— #2. Texas: 1%



Canva

#26. Acorn Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 13%

— #2. Oregon: 8%

— #3. New Mexico: 4%

— #4. Arizona: 3%

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Arizona



Canva

#25. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%



Canva

#24. Harris’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 3%



Canva

#23. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 3.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%



Canva

#22. Pinyon Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 28.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. Montana: 5%

— #3. Arizona: 3%

— #4. Colorado: 2%



Canva

#20. Say’s Phoebe (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 5%

— #2. New Mexico: 2%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona



Canva

#20. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%



Canva

#19. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%



Canva

#18. Phainopepla

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 5%

— #2. New Mexico: 2%



Canva

#17. Black-chinned Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 5%

— #2. California: 2%

— #2. Texas: 2%



Canva

#16. Cassin’s Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. Nevada: 13%

— #3. Montana: 7%

— #3. Colorado: 7%

— #5. Idaho: 6%

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Arizona over the last 20 years



Canva

#15. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%



Canva

#14. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.8

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%



Canva

#13. Greater Roadrunner

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 7%

— #2. New Mexico: 4%



Canva

#12. Gilded Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 7%



Canva

#11. Rosy-faced Lovebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 3.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 7%

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Arizona



Canva

#10. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 4.72

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%



Canva

#9. Canyon Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 37%

— #2. Arizona: 8%

— #3. Colorado: 1%



Canva

#8. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%



Canva

#7. Spotted Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.63

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 63%

— #2. Oregon: 62%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. New Mexico: 55%

— #5. Utah: 38%



Canva

#6. Pygmy Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 2.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 15%

— #2. California: 10%

— #3. New Mexico: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 8%

— #5. Idaho: 3%

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Arizona



Canva

#5. Steller’s Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 3.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 62%

— #2. Oregon: 47%

— #3. Alaska: 23%

— #4. Colorado: 21%

— #5. Nevada: 20%



Canva

#4. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 3.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%



Canva

#3. Common Raven

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 2.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 27%

— #2. New Mexico: 24%

— #3. Arizona: 10%

— #4. California: 7%

— #5. New Hampshire: 6%



Canva

#2. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 2.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 67%

— #2. Utah: 50%

— #3. Colorado: 22%

— #4. Arizona: 10%

— #5. Texas: 2%



Canva

#1. Great-tailed Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 3.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 11%

— #2. Texas: 5%

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona