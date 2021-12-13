

Best private high schools in Arizona

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up private schools that filled the void left by the colonies’ lack of an education system.

That changed in the 1840s when the U.S. instituted a uniform public school system. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option. To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Arizona using rankings from Niche. Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.

#25. Veritas Christian Community School (Sierra Vista)

– Enrollment: 108 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#24. Dream City Christian School (Glendale)

– Enrollment: 500 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#23. St. Mary’s Catholic High School (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 543 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#22. Desert Christian Schools (Tucson)

– Enrollment: 402 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#21. Gilbert Christian Schools (Gilbert)

– Enrollment: 1545 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#20. Tri-City Christian Academy (Chandler)

– Enrollment: 230 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#19. Yuma Catholic High School (Yuma)

– Enrollment: 338 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#18. Paradise Valley Christian Preparatory School (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 300 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#17. Valley Christian Schools (Chandler)

– Enrollment: 901 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#16. Valley Lutheran High School (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 147 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#15. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Tucson)

– Enrollment: 782 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#14. Arizona Lutheran Academy (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 208 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#13. Salpointe Catholic High School (Tucson)

– Enrollment: 1270 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#12. Notre Dame Preparatory School (Scottsdale)

– Enrollment: 898 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#11. Seton Catholic Preparatory (Chandler)

– Enrollment: 552 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#10. Arizona Cultural Academy & College Prep (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 282 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#9. Bella Vista College Preparatory School (Scottsdale)

– Enrollment: 89 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. The Orme School (Mayer)

– Enrollment: 130 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Gary K. Herberger Young Scholars Academy (Glendale)

– Enrollment: 96 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Xavier College Preparatory Roman Catholic High School (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 1156 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Rancho Solano Preparatory School (Scottsdale)

– Enrollment: 533 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. The Gregory School (Tucson)

– Enrollment: 334 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Verde Valley School (Sedona)

– Enrollment: 124 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Brophy College Preparatory High School (Phoenix)

– Enrollment: 1300 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Phoenix Country Day School (Paradise Valley)

– Enrollment: 750 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

