2024 Varsity Blitz Week 11

Brawley and Central meet for the 81st Bell Game and does Gila Ridge have a change to finish with a winning record?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The grand finale to the regular season, including the 81st Bell Game between the Brawley Wildcats and Central Spartans.

This one helping determine the winner of the Imperial Valley League title.

While playoffs likely aren't on the line for Gila Ridge down the stretch, there is still something very much worth playing for.

The program has not finished with a winning record since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and hasn't done it in a full season since 2019.

If the Hawks can win their last two games of the year, they'll finish at 6-4.

Find out if they did it.