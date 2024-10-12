Skip to Content
2024 Varsity Blitz Week 8

By
October 11, 2024 11:50 PM
Published 12:42 AM

Imperial Tigers look to stay undefeated against the Calexico Bulldogs, and the Antelope Rams get ready for the most important stretch of their schedule

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two months in, we're now hitting the home stretch towards playoff runs. 

Among teams in the valley, it's been the Imperial Tigers emerging as front runners in the IVL.

Friday giving David Shaw's team one of their toughest tests of the year as they head to the border to take on 4-2 Calexico Bulldogs.

The Antelope Rams have four games left as they came into today ranked at number 21 in Division 2A.

Likely that Hector Ramirez's team will have to go undefeated the rest of the way if they want a chance at the playoffs. So how did they do?

These games and more in this week's edition of Varsity Blitz.

