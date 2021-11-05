Varsity Blitz Week 12

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Calexico Bulldogs hadn't won or hosted a playoff game in more than a decade. That all changed on Friday night as the Bulldogs hosted Maranatha Christian. Yuma Catholic welcomed the Payson Longhorns to Ricky Gwynn Stadium as the 'rocks look to return to the AIA state championship in class 3A. Brawley looked to avoid a Bell Game hangover with a matchup versus Westview, while Central and Imperial hit the road.