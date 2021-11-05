Skip to Content
Varsity Blitz
Varsity Blitz Week 12

Week 12 of the Varsity Blitz shines the light on local prep football teams kicking off the 2021 playoffs

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Calexico Bulldogs hadn't won or hosted a playoff game in more than a decade. That all changed on Friday night as the Bulldogs hosted Maranatha Christian. Yuma Catholic welcomed the Payson Longhorns to Ricky Gwynn Stadium as the 'rocks look to return to the AIA state championship in class 3A. Brawley looked to avoid a Bell Game hangover with a matchup versus Westview, while Central and Imperial hit the road.

