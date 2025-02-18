Skip to Content
Top Plays

Plays of the Week: Feb 10-16

By
Published 9:51 PM

We countdown the best plays of the week from around the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays from the last week from around the desert southwest.

5. Yuma Catholic's Sir Stokes throws a full court pass to Fernando Vazquez Lima, who Euro steps on his way for a basket.

4. Yuma Catholic's Gean Lagarda's goal against Empire.

3. San Luis's Erick Benavidez's goal vs Greenway.

2. Arizona Western's Alioune Mbaye's circle dunk against Community Christian.

1. San Luis's Diego Torres's wonder goal against Ironwood.

Article Topic Follows: Top Plays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content