Plays of the Week: Feb 10-16

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays from the last week from around the desert southwest.

5. Yuma Catholic's Sir Stokes throws a full court pass to Fernando Vazquez Lima, who Euro steps on his way for a basket.

4. Yuma Catholic's Gean Lagarda's goal against Empire.

3. San Luis's Erick Benavidez's goal vs Greenway.

2. Arizona Western's Alioune Mbaye's circle dunk against Community Christian.

1. San Luis's Diego Torres's wonder goal against Ironwood.