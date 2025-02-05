Skip to Content
Plays of the Week: Jan 27 – Feb 2

We countdown the best plays from the past week from around the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It is once again time to countdown the best plays of the week from around the Desert Southwest.

6. San Luis soccer's Armando Favela scores a hat trick against Cibola

5. Yuma Catholic basketball's Eduardo Vargas's reverse layup

4. Gila Ridge girls soccer's Millie Vega's outside the box goal vs Kofa

3. Yuma Catholic soccer's Gean Lagarda scores five in the first half vs Coolidge.

1. Cibola girls soccer's Laylah Lugo's solo goal vs Gila Ridge.

1. San Luis soccer's Luis Garcia scores a last second winner to beat top ranked Sunnyside

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

