Plays of the Week: Jan 12-17

Published 11:43 PM

We countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays from around the desert southwest from the week of January 12-17, 2025.

5. Cibola girl's basketball's Mariana Vega carves through San Luis for a basket.

4. Cibola soccer's Marvin Carrillo scores from outside the box against San Luis

3. Arizona State basketball's Jayden Quaintance's slam dunk against UCF.

2. Gila Ridge girl's soccer's Millie Vega flicks ball over a defender and scores vs Yuma.

1. AWC basketball's Kaleb Meyers finishes of the pick and roll with a slam dunk.

Submit plays to be featured on Instagram or Twitter/X to @ChasMessman

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

