Plays of the Week: Jan 12-17

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays from around the desert southwest from the week of January 12-17, 2025.

5. Cibola girl's basketball's Mariana Vega carves through San Luis for a basket.

4. Cibola soccer's Marvin Carrillo scores from outside the box against San Luis

3. Arizona State basketball's Jayden Quaintance's slam dunk against UCF.

2. Gila Ridge girl's soccer's Millie Vega flicks ball over a defender and scores vs Yuma.

1. AWC basketball's Kaleb Meyers finishes of the pick and roll with a slam dunk.

