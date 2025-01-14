Plays of the Week: Jan 6-11
We countdown the best plays from around the desert southwest.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best local plays from the week of Jan. 6-11.
5. Cibola works great ball movement on a Landon Harmoney bucket
4. Yuma Catholic's Fernando Vazquez Lima fights through contact for a basket
3. Central girls soccer's Ariana Peraza's goal vs Cibola
2. Arizona Western's Aaron Barton dribbles behind the back then hits jumper
1. Yuma Catholic soccer's Gean Lagarda's assist to Esteban Hernandez vs Tonopah Valley.