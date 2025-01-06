Plays of the Week: Dec 30 – Jan 5
We countdown the best plays of the week for the first time in the new year.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 2025 we countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest for the week of Dec 30 - Jan 5.
5. Calipatria's Jordan Potter's steal and layup vs Brawley.
4. Penn State's Drew Allar's touchdown pass in the Fiesta Bowl.
3. Central soccer's Angel Sandoval's screamer goal vs Yuma Catholic.
2. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo's touchdown pass in the Peach Bowl.
- Central soccer's Mishel Villanueva's stunning goal vs Yuma Catholic.
You can submit plays to be featured on Instagram or Twitter/X! Send video clips to @chasmessman