Skip to Content
Top Plays

Plays of the Week: Dec 30 – Jan 5

By
Published 11:18 PM

We countdown the best plays of the week for the first time in the new year.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 2025 we countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest for the week of Dec 30 - Jan 5.

5. Calipatria's Jordan Potter's steal and layup vs Brawley.

4. Penn State's Drew Allar's touchdown pass in the Fiesta Bowl.

3. Central soccer's Angel Sandoval's screamer goal vs Yuma Catholic.

2. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo's touchdown pass in the Peach Bowl.

  1. Central soccer's Mishel Villanueva's stunning goal vs Yuma Catholic.

You can submit plays to be featured on Instagram or Twitter/X! Send video clips to @chasmessman

Article Topic Follows: Top Plays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content