Plays of the Week: Dec 30 – Jan 5

You can submit plays to be featured on Instagram or Twitter/X! Send video clips to @chasmessman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 2025 we countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest for the week of Dec 30 - Jan 5.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.