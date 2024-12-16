Plays of the Week: Dec 9-15
We countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - We countdown the best plays in the week of December 9 from around the desert southwest.
5. Gila Ridge girls soccer's Millie Vega scores her 100th career goal vs River Valley
4. Yuma Catholic's Santiago Vazquez Lima's bucket vs. Valley Christian
3. Yuma basketball's Elliot Higuera's jumper vs ALA-Queen Creek
2. AWC's Matt Anglo's jumper vs Cochise
1. Kofa girls soccer's Arlene Meza's free kick goal vs Brawley