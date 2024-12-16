Skip to Content
Plays of the Week: Dec 9-15

Published 11:38 PM

We countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest.

5. Gila Ridge girls soccer's Millie Vega scores her 100th career goal vs River Valley

4. Yuma Catholic's Santiago Vazquez Lima's bucket vs. Valley Christian

3. Yuma basketball's Elliot Higuera's jumper vs ALA-Queen Creek

2. AWC's Matt Anglo's jumper vs Cochise

1. Kofa girls soccer's Arlene Meza's free kick goal vs Brawley

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

