Plays of the Week: Dec 2-8

Published 11:59 PM

We countdown the best plays of the the past week from around the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the top six plays from around the desert southwest from the week of December 2 through 8.

6. San Luis's Luis Garcia's goal vs Yuma

5. Yuma Catholic's Santiago Vazquez Lima's no look assist vs Brawley

4. Gila Ridge's Millie Vegas chip goal vs Queen Creek

3. AWC basketball's Edwin Suarez slam dunk vs Yavapai

2. Yuma Catholic's Lucky Patane's step back 3-pointer vs Brawley

1. Arizona State's Xavier Guillory's touchdown reception vs Iowa State

You can submit plays to be featured on next week's list via Instagram to @chasmessman or twitter to @ChasMessmanKYMA

    Chas Messman

    Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

