Plays of the Week: Nov 22

We countdown the best plays of the week from around the area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KEC)- We countdown the best plays of the week from around the area.

5. Kofa basketball's Jayven Wynn floater on opening night.

4. Central football's strip sack touchdown against San Pasqual.

3. Yuma Catholic's Hunter Hancock scores on a screen pass from Nash Ott against Walden Grove.

2. Calipatria's Caleb Spence's pick six in the CIF Division VAA championship game

1. Yuma Catholic's Sir Stokes diving touchdown catch from Ott.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

