Plays of the Week: Nov 16

Published 10:57 PM

We countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the five best plays of the week ending with November 16.

5. Brawley volleyball's Breauna Rebollar's rocket kill vs Walnut.

4. Central's Emiliano Morales's interception vs. Patrick Henry.

3. Arizona State basketball's Alston Mason's behind the back jumper against GCU

2. Calipatria's Dominic Hawk's touchdown run against Maranatha Christian.

1. Yuma Catholic's Sir Stokes touchdown reception from Nash Ott against Combs

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

