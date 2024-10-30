Plays of the Week: Oct 25

We countdown the best high school plays of the week and you can decide the top spot.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the top five high school plays of the week and this week you can decide who gets the top spot!

5. Calipatria's Dominic Hawk's touchdown run against Vincent Memorial

4. Holtville's reverse pass touchdown against Palo Verde.

3. Brawley's Brandon Porras's one-handed catch against Imperial.

This week YOU can help determine who gets the crown as the top play.

Nominee 1: Brawley's Bubba Garcia's catch in traffic against Imperial.

Nominee 2: Imperial's Gio Robles's diving touchdown reception against Brawley.

Voting is taking place over on our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBugA4vS115/

Voting runs through Wednesday's 10 pm newscast.