Plays of the Week: Oct 25

Published 1:00 PM

We countdown the best high school plays of the week and you can decide the top spot.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the top five high school plays of the week and this week you can decide who gets the top spot!

5. Calipatria's Dominic Hawk's touchdown run against Vincent Memorial

4. Holtville's reverse pass touchdown against Palo Verde.

3. Brawley's Brandon Porras's one-handed catch against Imperial.

This week YOU can help determine who gets the crown as the top play.

Nominee 1: Brawley's Bubba Garcia's catch in traffic against Imperial.

Nominee 2: Imperial's Gio Robles's diving touchdown reception against Brawley.

Voting is taking place over on our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBugA4vS115/

Voting runs through Wednesday's 10 pm newscast.

Article Topic Follows: Top Plays

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

