Plays of the Week: Oct 11

Published 11:52 PM

We countdown the best plays from last week.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays of the week from the week of October 11, 2024.

5. Imperial's Rashad Robinson touchdown run against Calexico.

4. Imperial's Deren Hueso returns the opening kick for a touchdown against Calexico.

3. Yuma Catholic's Sir Stokes makes catch between three defenders against Thunderbird.

2. Yuma Catholic's Nash Ott hits a diving Stokes for a touchdown against Thunderbird.

1. Robinson's second long touchdown run against Calexico.

You can submit plays to featured via Instagram or Twitter/X.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11's Sports Director.

