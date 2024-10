We countdown the best plays of the week from the week of October 5.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays of the week from around the desert southwest.

5. Yuma Catholic's Nash Ott connects with Sir Stokes for a big gain.

4. Central's Luis Jimenez's touchdown pass to Joshua Garcia.

3. Ott's second touchdown pass to Stokes on 4th-down.

2. ASU's Sam Leavitt's game winning touchdown pass to Jordyn Tyson

1. Imperial's Rashad Robinson's touchdown run.