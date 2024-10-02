Skip to Content
Plays of the Week: Sep 27

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best high school plays from the week of Sep 27, 2024.

5. Calexico's Enrique Cota's pass break up against Brawley

4. Gila Ridge volleyball's Laci Haxton's clever kill against Tucson.

3. Brawley's Matt Gutierrez's jump pass to Brandon Porras against Calexico.

2. Central's Alex Trejo's touchdown reception against Cibola.

1. Cibola's Ricardo Bravo's touchdown run against Central

Chas Messman

