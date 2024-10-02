Plays of the Week: Sep 27
We countdown the top five high school plays of the week!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best high school plays from the week of Sep 27, 2024.
5. Calexico's Enrique Cota's pass break up against Brawley
4. Gila Ridge volleyball's Laci Haxton's clever kill against Tucson.
3. Brawley's Matt Gutierrez's jump pass to Brandon Porras against Calexico.
2. Central's Alex Trejo's touchdown reception against Cibola.
1. Cibola's Ricardo Bravo's touchdown run against Central