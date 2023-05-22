Top Plays of the Week: CIF Playoff edition in the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Another edition of the Top Plays of the Week come from the playoff atmosphere on the diamond where several local teams are fighting championship.

And when battling for a crown, the highlight reel plays become more and more special when each play matters a little bit extra.

#4 - It would have taken too much time to show all of Nico Viesca's 12 strikeouts in Central's home playoff win over Sweetwater - so we take a look at a nasty bender and a nicely painted fastball to sit down a pair of batters on the way to a complete game shutout.

#3 - A couple of defensive plays late stole the show for the Holtville Lady Vikings in their 4-0 win over Academy of Our Lady of Peace - but a diving play in right field by McKenzie Price was the highlight to kick off the top of the 7th inning.

#2 - In Calexico, the Bulldogs were trailing by one when Manuel Cano sliced a ball into the gap and chugged into third for a lead-off triple which jump started a four run inning.

#1 - Topping the highlight reel last week was Holtville's Bryce Buscaglia who snagged a line drive out of the air and flipped to second for an inning-ending double play to take away at least one run. The Vikings would go on to win 7-2.