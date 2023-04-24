NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week, highlighted by a pair of homers and sneaky base running

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With the regular season winding down - and already over for many - the big plays in each game become naturally bigger.

This past week, a lot of the stars shined through to provide us with the top plays from around the desert southwest.

#5 - Throughout a long day of events on the track, the girls 100 Meter Hurdles race was a sight to see in the Yuma District Championship meet - Kofa's Olivia Taylor edging Gila Ridge's Chayton Barron in a photo finish of less than .2 seconds.

#4 - In a massive game for state playoff insurance for both Gila Ridge and Kofa softball, Addison Duke lifted a long home run over the right field fence to tie the game at 2-2. Lady Hawks would go on to win.

#3 - In the same game and down to their final out, Kofa's Stephany Montoya crushed a ball deep into the night in left center field to keep the game alive, although the Kings would lose two batters later.

#2 - In an unconventional highlight, Holtville's Kamryn Walker shined on the base path in Friday's win over Calexico on the softball diamond. After taking second and third base on a head's up play just one pitch before - Walker stood in the middle of third and home, catching Calexico off guard, before taking off for home and slipping away from the tag and crawling into the plate safely to get the Lady Vikings on the board.

#1 - In one of the longest rivalries there are, the Yuma Criminals baseball squad held onto a 7-0 lead before Kofa exploded for four runs in the 6th inning and loaded the bases in the 7th. A ball hit hard up the middle was snagged by pitcher Juan Lugo, who fired to second for one, and Eli Lujan stretched to touch the bag and sling it to first for the game-ending double play in a thriller from Doan Field.