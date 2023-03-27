NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week from 3/20 through 3/24

Home runs and diving catches making up the top five plays of the week

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Spring sports season is in full swing and kicking up dirt on the diamond and on the courts.

We take a look at some of the best plays caught on camera from March 20th to March 24th.

#5 Derick Aguirre drops in a nice touch piece for a point during the championship match against Ethan Gutierrez in the "Crim Smash" tennis tournament.

#4 Antelope's Jimena Arana rips a ball to left field that would not stop rolling, as Arana would make her way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in a 25-0 win.

#3 Following to the same tune, Gila Ridge's Keaton Young slaps a ball into left that kept moving enough to allow him to round the bases for an inside-the-park round tripper.

#2 - Southwest's Vivi Zuno slams up against the fence of the Holtville dugout to make the catch in foul territory to end the inning.

#1 Just two innings later, Annaliese Gutierrez lunges and lays out for a diving catch for another web gem in the same game where Holtville came out on top.