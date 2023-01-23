NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week from 1/16 through 1/20

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the winter season starts to close in on postseason play, the bigger the plays the better where the games mean much more.

In this past week's Top Plays of the Week, we go from the soccer pitch in some big time games to the court - even reaching the NJCAA level at Arizona Western College.

#6 - San Pasqual's girls basketball making the countdown on a beautiful no-look pass behind her fro the bucket from Alyssa Rosales to Daeja Villicana. This part of an early run that helped the squad keep rolling Friday night in a tilt with Antelope.

#5 - A nice touch pass from Misael Meza gave Francisco Pina a run at the ball near the net, using a quick flip of the boot to get it passed the Cibola keeper to open the scoring on Thursday. San Luis held on for a 2-0 win to stay perfect on the year.

#4 - In a crucial game for Kofa Kings boys soccer, an early deficit turned into a second half show highlighted by a back-heel goal from Tiernan Nicewander who leads all of 5A in scoring. The fancy goal with two guys on his back gave the Kings their first lead just two minutes into the second half.

#3 - Staying on the pitch, Gila Ridge girls soccer had a great week and Laci Haxton was the star of the night against Cibola, including a screamer off the left foot that kept the keeper flat footed with no shot at saving it. The Lady Hawks went on to win 4-0.

#2 - Arizona Western men's hoops getting some love thanks to Marquis Hargrove who hit the highlight reel with a baseline, one-handed slam just before the halftime buzzer. The Matadors would roll to a big win at home over Yavapai to bounce back from two losses.

#1 - The top play of the week goes back to a game from earlier in the countdown. Nicewander would add to his points total on a wonderful center piece for Jovanni Villegas who came flying in for the goal to pad the Kofa lead over Independence. He also got bonus points for a cartwheel into a front flip to celebrate his hat-trick night.