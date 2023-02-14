KC bars and restaurants prepare for Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of fans headed to the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday are going to need somewhere to eat and drink.

Fortunately, KC bars and restaurants are preparing as those thousands of fans are going to eat and drink.

Record Bar and the Brick, both right off the parade's path, are learning from the last parade.

When asked what that day of business is like, Roxie Danner of the Brick said this, "Chaos, but in the best way possible."

While Danner says the Brick had streamlined their menu and schedule, Ben Gipson of Record Bar says people have already rented out the patio space out front.

"Afterwards people stay, they're still hanging out," Gipson spoke.

Gonna be a great day

It's a huge day for the Chiefs, but it's also big for small businesses throughout the city.

"It's going to be a great day. I think a lot of people will be out, I think it's great for businesses down here. Gives us that extra little push that you know, every business especially after the pandemic really appreciates," said Danner.

But parade day isn't just about business. It'll be busy for sure, but it's also chance for staff, and for the city, to come together and celebrate.

"Our staff really loves to celebrate. We really love the Chiefs and we just love our city. So any opportunity that we can come here and work but kind of not work and just get to celebrate with the rest of the community, for us that's a win in our books," Gipson spoke.

Danner's got four final pieces of advice:

"Hydrate, Uber, eat something, but have a blast."