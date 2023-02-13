Skip to Content
today at 6:17 AM
Travis and Jason Kelce shares emotional hug with their mom

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce shared an emotional hug with their mom following the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35, Travis embraced his mom after celebrating on the winner's platform.

His brother Jason got emotional when he saw his mom on the field after the game, and immediately enveloped her in a huge hug.

Jason also embraced Travis on the field after the Chief's win, which was Travis' second Super Bowl victory.

Dillon Fuhrman

