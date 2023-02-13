Empire State Building lights up Chiefs colors

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New York's Empire State Building lit up in Kansas City Chiefs colors following their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two weeks ago, social media was buzzing after the Empire State Building's tower lights lit up in the Eagles' green color following their NFC Championship victory.

The move caused outrage in the New York tri-state area. Football fans called for someone to be fired, and politicians condemned the decision. As a result, New Yorkers pledged allegiance to the Chrysler Building.

During the game, the building was a virtual scoreboard, splitting in both Eagles and Chiefs colors.

After the chiefs won, the building turned off the green and white lights.