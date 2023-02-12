Museum tortoise makes Super Bowl prediction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ruby, a red-footed tortoise at a museum in Rochester predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would beat the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl LVII face-off on Sunday.

Footage posted to The Strong National Museum of Play Facebook page on February 8 shows Ruby making her way over to an apple donning the Philadelphia Eagles logo before attempting to take a bite out of the piece of fruit.

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX at 4:30pm.