Arizona based Chiefs fans to bring KC BBQ out west

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona based Chiefs fans are shipping hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque out west.

It's Kansas City culture. Keeping up with demand for Kansas City's most delicious export.

Now living in Arizona, Rommel Hernandez can attest to KC's quality.

"No knock on the Arizona barbeque; I'm sure the people down here enjoy it, but me being from Kansas City, I wanted a taste of home," Hernandez spoke.

He's taken in the sites around town. While Hernandez has Sunday's menu set, he's just waiting on shipping.

"It's like mom's cooking. You know, nobody can replicate your mother's cooking. That's sort of what Kansas City barbeque is to me," Hernandez continued.

Getting help from KC

Hernandez went with a spread from Joe's, and so have more than 100 of his neighbors.

"You can tell it's a lot of Kansas City people excited about their team in the Super Bowl," said David Schnarr, Joe's KC Director of Nationwide Shipping.

Joe's Kansas City ships their barbeque nationwide. But they say 14% of their orders for this weekend are coming from Arizona.

"That's kind of what we are seeing right now. It's a Christmas push. It's craziness," Schnarr continued.

"I'm just hoping that the first bite brings me back and is like wow this is what I was missing," Hernandez spoke.

Being surrounded by what feels like home.