Animals in Topeka makes their Super Bowl predictions

TOPEKA, Kans. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - All this week, sports fans have been making their predictions for the Super Bowl, but none of them cuter than the ones in Topeka.

The Topeka Zoo has let their orangutans predict the winner of the Super Bowl for some time now. But this year, it means a bit more as the hometown team is involved

On Wednesday, keepers decorated the orangutan exhibit with Chiefs and Eagles gear; there was one box for the eagles and one box for the Chiefs. The orangutan matriarch, Rudy, chose the hometown team to win the game. So obviously, we will take her for her word.

"They're pretty darn good but we may have a little bit of biased here at the Topeka Zoo. We may put the Kansas City Chiefs box a little bit closer to where they come out, but we will see," said animal curator Shanna Simpson.

In terms of accuracy of the yearly prediction, the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl, the orangutans picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; everyone in attendance thought was a mistake, but ended up being true. So, put your faith in the apes.