Twin brothers will root for their respective teams for Super Bowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - While Super Bowl LVII will put the Kelce brothers against one another, there will be twin brothers rooting for opposite teams. The crazy part is: these twins never met until they were 40-years-old.

"We're based out of Philadelphia," said Steve Tazumi, one of the twins and Eagles fan.

Tazumi grew up in New Jersey while his twin brother, Tom Patterson, grew up in liberal Kansas.

"I was a country mouse, he was a city slicker there," said Patterson, a Chiefs fan.

How they found out

But their story begins in Japan 1958 when their birth parents dropped the twin brothers at an orphanage.

"We was 16 years old when we both found out," Patterson described.

Once they found out, it took them until their 40th birthdays when they finally tracked each other down and met in Philadelphia.

"They just greeted me with open arms. But yeah, it, it's like looking into the mirror. It was crazy," Patterson explained.

Not so different...kinda

Oddly enough, both men owned body-building gyms, both love football, but that's where the similarities end.

"The sad part about it is every time he's been to Arrowhead, the Eagles have won," said Patterson.

"That's a good thing," Tazumi joked.

"This Super Bowl will make it all up," Patterson countered.

Once in a lifetime deal

Football has given them a common interest: Bringing them together to catch up on lost time.

Having their teams in the Super Bowl makes it feel even more special.

"You know it's been 24 years since we've been together, and you know this is once in a lifetime deal. So, we're excited to watch it," Patterson spoke.

Excitement no matter for whom their twin roots.

"Let's go Eagles! Let's go birds!" Tazumi cheered.

"The Chiefs are going to win, Super Bowl bound, Super Bowl champions!" Patterson also cheered.

The two brothers bet $25 on the game, but admit winning comes with more bragging rights than money can buy.