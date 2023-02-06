Philly native in Kansas City serves up food ahead of Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Philly native living in Kansas City is serving up a "Philly Chiefs steak" ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The Philly cheesesteak at Grinders in the crossroads. It's a signature item.

"It's an authentic Philly. It's never gonna be as good as your neighborhood one in Philly. But it's gonna hold you off until you get back."

Stretch, the owner of Grinders, should know; he's from Philly. His Philly includes an amoroso roll, ribeye and cheese of course.

"We do white American cheese, we do provolone, or we do the cheese whiz. You know what they say, 'If you don't like Swiss, just eat around the holes,'" Stretch joked.

Philly Chiefs steak origins

The cheesesteak; it's as important to Philly as anything else. Kind of like BBQ to Kansas City.

"Every place is great. Just like Kansas City. Whether you're at Joe's, Q39, Slaps, wherever. You go for the cheesesteak," Stretch spoke.

Stretch brings in his rolls from Philly, but at least for the next several days, this Philly cheesesteak will have a Kansas City feel to it.

What we used to call a Philly cheesesteak is now a Chiefs cheesesteak. Hence, the Chiefs steak.

"It's kind of like when nobody liked France and we got away from French fries and went with freedom fries. Well, we've gotta have the Chiefs steak," Stretch spoke.

Philly native bleeding red

While Stretch is a native from Philly, he will be rooting for the Chiefs come Super Bowl Sunday.

"I bleed red," Stretch said.

It's where his bread is buttered, or in this case, freshly baked.

"I'm getting a lot of flack from my Philly guys. They're gonna pull my card. I think Amoroso's is gonna stop sending me bread. Then I gotta figure something out," Stretch further spoke.