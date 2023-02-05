Skip to Content
Philadelphia Eagles receive a sendoff ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Before the team departed Sunday, they appeared in front of enthusiastic fans at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off party.

Eagles mascot, Swoop, as well as the Eagles cheerleaders, pep band and drumline were all on deck to help fans cheer on the team.

The Eagles will go head-to-head with the Kansas City chiefs at Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12.

The game, airing on FOX, kicks off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

