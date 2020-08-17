Skip to Content
13 On Your Side Sports: Washington football team hires first black president in NFL history

(CNN) -

A big play for the Washington football team--

But this one-- is off the field.

Jason Wright is the new team president, becoming the first black person to hold that position for an NFL team.

The 38-year-old is also the league's youngest team president.

But he's not a newbie to the NFL he spent seven years as a running back before going into business-- most recently as a partner for a DC consulting firm.

It's a tough time for the franchise -- with last month's decision to do away with its 87-year-old “Redskins” name and recent accusations from employees and sportswriters about a culture of sexual harassment inside the organization.

Wright says his focus will be on transforming the culture to quote:

"Make sure that we have an organization people want to be a part of, and that itself will start to expand the value of the franchise."

