Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
By
Published 7:40 AM

CBS 13 Sports: Great Western Shootout

AWC Softball splits on the first day of competition while the baseball team sweeps Northeastern

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western softball team used a late inning rally to get by Colorado Northwestern 13-8 in the opening game of the Great Western Shootout on Friday. In the nightcap the Matadors fell to USU 8-4 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. Action resumes today at 10:30 a.m. at the PAAC.

Meanwhile, on the AWC Campus, the Matador baseball team swept a doubleheader with Northeastern.

13 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content