CBS 13 Sports: Great Western Shootout

AWC Softball splits on the first day of competition while the baseball team sweeps Northeastern

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western softball team used a late inning rally to get by Colorado Northwestern 13-8 in the opening game of the Great Western Shootout on Friday. In the nightcap the Matadors fell to USU 8-4 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. Action resumes today at 10:30 a.m. at the PAAC.

Meanwhile, on the AWC Campus, the Matador baseball team swept a doubleheader with Northeastern.