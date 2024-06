YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We continue the countdown of the best high school plays of the year with numbers 20 through 16. We give updates of where things stand in the Desert Southwest Summer League. The Diamondbacks take down the Nationals on the road. Willie Mays passes away at 93. The Padres lose their fifth straight game.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.