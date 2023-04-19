Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
Published 11:59 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Yuma holds off Kofa’s late-inning rally to split season series, two local athletes each pave their future signing LOI’s

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - One of the best rivalries in Yuma found itself playing out on the baseball diamond once again on Wednesday night - and it did not disappoint.

After controlling most of the game, the Criminals had to dig deep to close out a fierce Kofa rally that brought across four runs in the sixth inning - and again loading the bases in the seventh, before a game-ending double-play ended the thriller.

Back over at Kofa, the Lady Kings bounced back from a loss to Gila Ridge with a walk-off winner to beat Palo Verde 2-1 in a pitcher's duel.

Meanwhile, two local athletes signed their Letter of Intents to continue their athletic and academic journey's.

Earlier in the day at Yuma High School, Joseph Bowen took the next step in his bright future by committing to Arizona Christian University to play football - bringing an emotional journey to a close for Bowen.

And San Luis' Daysy Juarez signed her way onto the college softball ranks at the NJCAA Division II level - committing to Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Both athletes making their dreams come true after battling through adversity on many levels to get there.

