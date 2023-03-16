Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By ,
Published 12:51 AM

NBC 11 Sports: Local track and field ends mid-meet due to storm, Yuma pro boxer continues to shine & March Madness is set

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A severe storm warning across Yuma County made its mark partway through a track and field meet at Cibola High School, causing a postponement.

Some field events were completed, along with several races on the track - but a reschedule is likely in the near future.

Meanwhile, local boxer Erick Gutierrez just won a Flyweight Title in San Luis, Mexico - continuing his journey in the professional boxing scene.

With a win by Arizona State men's basketball in the First Four Wednesday night, the 64-team field of the NCAA Tournament is now set. The madness begins Thursday with both Arizona and San Diego State tipping off on day one and Arizona State and Grand Canyon taking the floor on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content