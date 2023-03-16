NBC 11 Sports: Local track and field ends mid-meet due to storm, Yuma pro boxer continues to shine & March Madness is set

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A severe storm warning across Yuma County made its mark partway through a track and field meet at Cibola High School, causing a postponement.

Some field events were completed, along with several races on the track - but a reschedule is likely in the near future.

Meanwhile, local boxer Erick Gutierrez just won a Flyweight Title in San Luis, Mexico - continuing his journey in the professional boxing scene.

With a win by Arizona State men's basketball in the First Four Wednesday night, the 64-team field of the NCAA Tournament is now set. The madness begins Thursday with both Arizona and San Diego State tipping off on day one and Arizona State and Grand Canyon taking the floor on Friday.