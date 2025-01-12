AFC Divisional Round Set: Texans vs. Chiefs, Ravens vs. Bills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AFC Divisional Round is shaping up to be an electrifying weekend of football, with the final four teams in the conference ready to battle for a spot in the championship. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans, while the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens square off in Buffalo in what promises to be a marquee quarterback showdown.

All season, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been at the forefront of the NFL MVP conversation. Both quarterbacks have delivered highlight-reel moments, led their teams to impressive records, and shown why they are among the league's elite. Now, they’ll face each other with more than bragging rights at stake.

Allen led the Bills to a dominant 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round, throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns while adding 46 yards on the ground. The Bills controlled the clock and capitalized on key opportunities, including a signature 4th and 1 Allen scramble-turned-touchdown throw that went to runningback Ty Johnson.

Jackson and the Ravens, fresh off a first-round bye, will bring their dynamic offense and stingy defense to Buffalo. The matchup pits two of the most versatile quarterbacks in the league against each other, with both seeking their first Super Bowl appearance.

On the other side of the bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs continue their pursuit of another Super Bowl under Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs secured the top seed in the AFC and will host the Houston Texans, who upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have dominated the AFC in recent years, but Houston, led by second year quarterback C.J. Stroud, has proven they can rise to the occasion.

For Allen and Jackson, next weekend’s game represents more than just a chance to advance. Both quarterbacks are looking to solidify their legacies and prove they can lead their teams to the pinnacle of success in an era dominated by Mahomes. The divisional round will also reignite debates over which signal-caller is more deserving of MVP honors, with their playoff performance adding another layer to the conversation.

The Chiefs-Texans game will showcase a battle of experience versus youth, while Bills-Ravens promises to be a chess match between two of the NFL’s brightest stars. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action as the AFC playoff picture unfolds.