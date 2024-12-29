Rams Edge Cardinals, Move Closer to NFC West Title

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Rams tightened their grip on a playoff berth with a gritty 13-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. The victory pushed the Rams to 10-6 and within striking distance of clinching both a playoff spot and the NFC West title.

The Rams’ defensive prowess shone throughout the game, capped by Ahkello Witherspoon’s highlight-reel interception in the end zone, effectively sealing the win. Despite recent offensive struggles—scoring fewer than 20 points in their last three games—the Rams’ resilience has carried them to three straight victories since their 44-point explosion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Their playoff fate could be decided before their Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, thanks to strength of win tiebreakers over the Seahawks. If the Rams clinch this weekend, key starters are likely to sit next week.

For the Cardinals, already eliminated from playoff contention, the night featured a silver lining in tight end Trey McBride's first receiving touchdown of the season. Quarterback Kyler Murray delivered a strong effort, throwing for 321 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 32 yards. Despite the loss, Arizona saw encouraging performances from McBride and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., who tallied 96 receiving yards.

The Rams now turn their attention to Seattle, knowing their playoff journey is all but secured, while the Cardinals look ahead to rebuilding for 2025.