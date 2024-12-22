Cardinals Fall to Panthers in Overtime, Eliminated from Playoff Contention

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Arizona Cardinals’ playoff hopes came to a crashing end on Sunday afternoon after a 36-30 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The defeat marked Arizona’s third straight season missing the postseason and left fans wondering what’s next for the team.

The Cardinals were slow out of the gate, falling behind 20-3 midway through the second quarter. Carolina’s rookie quarterback Bryce Young delivered a dynamic performance, starting with a 23-yard touchdown run and later connecting with Adam Thielen for an 8-yard touchdown to widen the gap.

Arizona clawed back late in the first half, with James Conner powering through for a touchdown and Kyler Murray tossing a 9-yard strike to Trey McBride. The Cardinals entered halftime trailing 20-17, setting up what appeared to be a promising second-half comeback.

In the fourth quarter, Young continued his stellar play, finding David Moore for a perfectly placed touchdown in the corner of the end zone. However, Murray and the Cardinals weren’t ready to fold. Murray’s 20-yard rushing touchdown brought Arizona back within striking distance. Then, with time expiring, Matt Prater drilled a clutch 58-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

Unfortunately for Arizona, the extra period belonged to the Panthers. Chuba Hubbard broke through two tackles on a 21-yard touchdown run, sealing Carolina’s victory and officially ending Arizona’s playoff chances.

Kyler Murray showcased his dual-threat ability, completing 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 63 yards and another score. James Conner was a force on the ground, amassing 117 rushing yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with a knee injury.

For the Panthers, Bryce Young finished 17 of 26 for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. Hubbard led the charge with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

The Cardinals entered the season with high hopes, contending for the NFC West crown or a wild-card berth. But a late-season collapse, including losses in four of their last five games, left them on the outside looking in. Despite flashes of brilliance from Murray and a rejuvenated run game led by Conner, inconsistency plagued the team throughout the year. Sunday’s loss highlighted the struggle, as Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain Carolina’s run game, and turnovers from Murray proved costly.

The Cardinals now face a pivotal offseason. With a decade-long playoff win drought hanging over the franchise, the pressure is on to address the gaps in the roster and make a deeper push in 2025. For now, the team and its fans are left with another “what could have been” season. As head coach Jonathan Gannon put it postgame, “We have the pieces to compete, but competing isn’t enough—we need to finish. That’s the goal moving forward.”

Arizona closes out the season with matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, playing for pride and a chance to build momentum heading into next year.