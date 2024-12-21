Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire Josh Naylor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Arizona Diamondbacks made a major move Saturday, acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. In exchange, the Guardians will receive right-hander Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick.

This trade comes just days after former Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros, leaving the team with a void at first base.

Naylor, 27, is coming off a career-best season where he hit 31 home runs and earned his first All-Star selection. With one year left under team control, the Diamondbacks hope he will bring power and consistency to their lineup.