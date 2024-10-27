Cardinals Edge Dolphins in Tua’s return 28-27 with Last-Minute Field Goal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - In a thrilling finish on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals pulled off a dramatic 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins, thanks to a last-minute 34-yard field goal from Chad Ryland. This win marks Arizona's second consecutive victory, a feat they hadn’t achieved since October 2021.

Kyler Murray was the driving force behind the Cardinals’ late-game success, orchestrating two crucial scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Trailing by nine points, Murray led a 12-play drive that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by James Conner, narrowing the gap to 27-25. He then engineered a methodical 71-yard march, setting the stage for Ryland’s game-winning kick as time expired.

The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa in his return from concussion protocol, showcased their best offensive performance of the season. Tagovailoa completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and connected with Raheem Mostert for a 1-yard touchdown run on Miami's opening drive. Despite a few mishaps, including a fumble and a safety from a botched snap, Tagovailoa's was more than special in his return.

Miami initially led 13-7 at halftime, but the Cardinals’ offense found its rhythm after the break. Murray completed 26 of 36 passes for 307 yards, including touchdown throws to Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr. finished the game with six receptions for 111 yards, making key plays that helped Arizona stay in the game, and eventually win it.

Looking ahead, the Cardinals will host the Chicago Bears next Sunday. With momentum on their side, Arizona is eager to continue their winning streak as they aim to climb the NFC standings.