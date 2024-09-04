D-backs Corbin Carroll named August NL Player of the month

The award is the first in Carroll's career and he the first D-back to win Player of the Month since Paul Goldschmidt in June 2018.

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday, September 3rd, Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was named the National League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for August.

The 24-year-old hit .280 with 11 homers, 24 RBI, a double, four triples, 10 walks, 30 runs scored, two stolen bases, a .700 slugging percentage and a .342 on-base percentage in 27 games last month.

On the heels of being named the NL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet, Carroll has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.

Carroll earned his second career award after previously winning on June 12th last year. It is the second award for the Diamondbacks this season after Carroll’s teammate, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., won on April 1st. It is the second time this season that both Weekly Award winners are 24-or-younger, following wins by Butler and Rece Hinds on July 15th.