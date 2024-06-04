Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano banned for life

MLB bans Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball games.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Major League Baseball has banned san diego padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball games.

MLB has said Marcano placed 387 baseball bets totaling more than $150,000 in October 2022 and from last July through November with a legal sports book.

Including 25 that included wagers on Pirates games while he was on the team's major league roster. However, he did not appear in any of those games because he was on the injured list.

According to the investigation, Marcano won only 4.3% of his bets.

Also, no evidence was found that any games were compromised.

The Pirates and the Padres have both released statements saying they support Marcano's ban.