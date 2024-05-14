Suns name Mike Budenholzer new head coach

Budenholzer, an Arizona native, will reportedly earn more than $50 million over the life of the five-year contract

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel after finishing 49-33 and earning the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns were then swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A day later, the Suns announced they agreed to terms with former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer will reportedly earn more than $50 million over the life of the five-year contract.

Budenholzer is an Arizona native, he grew up in Holbrook in Northern Arizona, where his father Vince won 10 regional titles and one state championship as a high school basketball coach. Vince is currently in the Arizona High School Athletics Coaches Hall of Fame.

Mike, on the other hand, worked his way up from the bottom. He started as a San Antonio Spurs video coordinator in 1994. Then spent 17 seasons as an assistant in San Antonio helping them win four titles. Mike Budenholzer was named NBA Coach of the Year in Atlanta and Milwaukee and led the Bucks to a title over his old favorite team, the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

"I am honored to be named head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the team I grew up watching," Budenholzer said in an official statement.

"I would like to thank Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein and James Jones for the opportunity to lead this team. I’m grateful to have a talented roster of players who are ready to compete and play a style of basketball that will bring out the best in all of them, and bring them together as we compete for championships."

The Suns are expected to hold an official press conference with Budenholzer in the coming future.