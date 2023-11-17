Angels Shohei Ohtani named 2023 American League MVP.  

Ohtani becomes first player all-time to win multiple MVP awards unanimously

ANAHEIM, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday, RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani was named the 2023 American League Most Valuable Player in an announcement made by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). It marks the second A.L. MVP award for Ohtani, who joins Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as the only foreign-born players to win multiple MVP Awards. Ohtani was also the 2016 Most Valuable Player in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Pacific League.

Ohtani earned all 30 first place votes for a total of 420 points in the balloting process, 156 points ahead of second place finisher Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers (264 points). Ohtani, who also won the 2021 A.L. MVP Award in unanimous fashion, is the 20th unanimous BBWAA MVP Award winner and the first to do so multiple times. The Angels are the first team to have three unanimous MVP Awards (Mike Trout was a unanimous winner in 2014).

Photos courtesy: Angels Baseball

Ohtani was also named the recipient of a 2023 Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award, which is given to the best offensive players at each position in both the American and National Leagues. The award, which has been presented annually since 1980, is Ohtani’s second and the 28th overall for the Angels.