Diamondbacks advance to NLDS, face Dodgers

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers tonight in Game 2 of the 2023 National League Wild Card Series advancing to the National League Division Series, where they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The best-of-five National League Division Series will begin in Los Angeles on October 7, before bringing the D-backs home to Chase Field for Game 3 on October 11 and Game 4 (if necessary) on October 12. The D-backs last played in the National League Division Series in 2017.

Fans can join in on the excitement by purchasing tickets online at dbacks.com/postseason, at the Chase Field Box Office, or by calling 602.462.4600.